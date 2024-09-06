FineMark National Bank & Trust Cuts Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

FineMark National Bank & Trust trimmed its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,630,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,273,181,000 after acquiring an additional 405,114 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,586,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,303,000 after purchasing an additional 776,965 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,983,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,311,000 after purchasing an additional 147,826 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,586,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,885 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 542.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,282,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on American Electric Power from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.77.

AEP stock opened at $103.10 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $104.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.41.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 65.31%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

