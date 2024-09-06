FineMark National Bank & Trust Cuts Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lowered its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,154 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,006,348,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,793,138 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,731,000,000 after buying an additional 2,017,333 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,341,233 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,208,593,000 after buying an additional 867,180 shares in the last quarter. Focused Investors Fund L P acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at $205,529,000. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter worth $161,300,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cigna Group Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of CI stock opened at $355.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $253.95 and a twelve month high of $370.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $340.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $343.51. The stock has a market cap of $100.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.52.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $60.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.30 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $435.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on The Cigna Group from $393.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $384.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other news, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total transaction of $922,151.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,010,264.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total value of $922,151.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,010,264.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total transaction of $1,654,322.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,773,834.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,033 shares of company stock worth $3,095,820 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

