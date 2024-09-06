FineMark National Bank & Trust Decreases Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,430 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Stablepoint Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 19,821 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,749 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its position in T-Mobile US by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,476 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 14,010 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 227,604 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.75, for a total transaction of $41,139,423.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 672,113,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,484,509,521.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 9,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.96, for a total transaction of $1,888,058.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,940,792 shares in the company, valued at $382,258,392.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 227,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.75, for a total value of $41,139,423.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 672,113,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,484,509,521.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,336,950 shares of company stock valued at $239,882,745 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.8 %

TMUS stock opened at $197.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $231.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.40 and a twelve month high of $205.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $187.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.71.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $194.50 to $197.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Benchmark upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.63.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

