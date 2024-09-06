FineMark National Bank & Trust Decreases Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

FineMark National Bank & Trust reduced its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,746 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the second quarter worth $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 451.4% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $119.00 price objective (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.29.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $162.15 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $158.30 and a 1-year high of $267.54. The company has a market capitalization of $99.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.68 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $177.02 and a 200-day moving average of $181.13.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The business had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. Research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

