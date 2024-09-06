FineMark National Bank & Trust Grows Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,993,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,132,000 after acquiring an additional 67,304 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $492,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $138.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.10. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $109.87 and a one year high of $140.15.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.