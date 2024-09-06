FineMark National Bank & Trust Grows Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 179.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,185,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,141 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,528,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,470,000 after buying an additional 722,159 shares during the period. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,575,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,839,000. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,045,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $169.59 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $131.42 and a 1 year high of $172.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

