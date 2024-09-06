FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $1.07 Million Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 500.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,718,000 after buying an additional 23,290 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at $844,000. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 55,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after purchasing an additional 22,464 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,118,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1,730.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 394,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,550,000 after purchasing an additional 372,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CBRE opened at $114.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54 and a beta of 1.40. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.63 and a 52 week high of $118.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CBRE Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI raised CBRE Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBRE Group

Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

In other CBRE Group news, Director Christopher T. Jenny sold 10,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $1,214,864.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,739,328. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher T. Jenny sold 10,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $1,214,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,244 shares in the company, valued at $5,739,328. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $219,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,501.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,232 shares of company stock worth $3,058,787 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.