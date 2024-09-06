FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $1.24 Million Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

FineMark National Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,977 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SLV. NWI Management LP boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 10,526.6% during the first quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 5,313,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263,305 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 16.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,845,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,042,000 after purchasing an additional 257,022 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,688,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,183,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,574,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,812,000 after buying an additional 384,056 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $26.23 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $18.97 and a 52-week high of $29.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.51. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

