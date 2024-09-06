FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $1.44 Million Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,042 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,056 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Stablepoint Partners LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% during the second quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 50,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,054 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 16.3% in the second quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,652 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 34.2% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 21,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth about $227,000. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI raised LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.55.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $94.23 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $88.46 and a 1 year high of $107.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.37.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 18.63%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 82.84%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

