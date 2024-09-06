FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $1.46 Million Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust owned 0.18% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 465,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,274,000 after purchasing an additional 9,072 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,615,000 after buying an additional 20,592 shares during the last quarter. DORVAL Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. DORVAL Corp now owns 209,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,383,000 after buying an additional 5,499 shares during the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 124,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,042,000 after buying an additional 4,687 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,390,000 after acquiring an additional 7,265 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $59.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.12. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.35 and a fifty-two week high of $60.34.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

