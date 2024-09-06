FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $1.54 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

FineMark National Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 22,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 26,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,884,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 41,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,101,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,836,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $225.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.96. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $236.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

