FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $3.76 Million Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $3,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,237,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,008,560,000 after buying an additional 176,332 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,248,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,051,000 after acquiring an additional 961,420 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,832,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,206,000 after purchasing an additional 104,190 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,660,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,456,000 after purchasing an additional 39,739 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 1.0% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,552,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,052,000 after purchasing an additional 25,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on STAG. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on STAG Industrial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Wedbush lifted their price target on STAG Industrial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.22.

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

STAG Industrial stock opened at $39.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.00 and a 200-day moving average of $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.69 and a 1 year high of $41.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.09.

STAG Industrial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1233 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is an increase from STAG Industrial’s previous dividend of $0.12. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $1,386,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,758 shares in the company, valued at $357,151.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About STAG Industrial

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

Featured Articles

