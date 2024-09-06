FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $659,000 Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 624 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ORLY. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 325.0% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 34 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $1,137.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,090.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,068.14. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $860.10 and a one year high of $1,169.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.98 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 146.57%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 18,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,127.55, for a total value of $20,593,573.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,049,409.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 18,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,127.55, for a total transaction of $20,593,573.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,049,409.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total transaction of $1,751,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,411 shares of company stock valued at $56,846,062 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on ORLY. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,215.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,144.06.

Read Our Latest Analysis on O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.