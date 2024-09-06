FineMark National Bank & Trust Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

FineMark National Bank & Trust cut its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,733 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Colony Family Offices LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 3,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. TNF LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. TNF LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period.

TIP stock opened at $109.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.01. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.74 and a 52 week high of $109.61.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

