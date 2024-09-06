FineMark National Bank & Trust Lowers Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lowered its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1,866.7% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PEG. Bank of America increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.33.

PEG opened at $80.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $40.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.60. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $53.71 and a 52 week high of $81.89.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.48%.

In other news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 19,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $1,535,133.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,419,476.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total value of $111,190.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,014,095.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 19,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $1,535,133.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,419,476.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

