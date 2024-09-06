FineMark National Bank & Trust Purchases 6,039 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 27.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,039 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $3,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 766.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on CNI shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $146.25 to $130.67 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.35.

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $117.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.88. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $134.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.15.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.614 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.23%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

