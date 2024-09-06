FineMark National Bank & Trust Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 884.6% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DVY opened at $132.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $134.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.96.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.9304 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

