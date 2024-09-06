FineMark National Bank & Trust Raises Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,956 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Vance Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 9,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 5,919 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Stablepoint Partners LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 12.9% during the second quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 9,291 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Tesla by 24.9% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 17,334 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,696,600. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $230.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $224.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.52. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $278.98. The company has a market cap of $735.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. Tesla’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $248.00 to $230.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Tesla from $274.00 to $258.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Tesla from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, KGI Securities restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $236.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $204.21.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

