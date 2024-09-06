FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 65 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lessened its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total transaction of $1,435,673.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at $6,269,205.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total transaction of $1,435,673.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,269,205.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total transaction of $7,474,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,442 shares in the company, valued at $23,870,722.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Cummins from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.55.

Cummins Price Performance

CMI opened at $296.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $291.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.69. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.80 and a 52-week high of $322.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.66 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.82 per share. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 53.29%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

