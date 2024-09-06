FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 827 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

FineMark National Bank & Trust cut its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. United Community Bank bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 3,668.8% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $4,026,758.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 103,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,652,910.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CARR opened at $69.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $73.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CARR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup raised Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Baird R W upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.62.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

