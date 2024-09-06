First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UN) PT Raised to C$20.00

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 12.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.25 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.61.

Get First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on FCR.UN

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

Insider Activity

Shares of TSE:FCR.UN opened at C$17.82 on Wednesday. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$12.37 and a 1 year high of C$18.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -61.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

In other First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Al Mawani acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$14.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$72,900.00. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.