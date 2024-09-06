First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Stock Position Trimmed by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 627,718 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 30,881 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.49% of First Hawaiian worth $13,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 68.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in First Hawaiian by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in First Hawaiian by 35,620.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 48.9% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Hawaiian stock opened at $23.55 on Friday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.18 and a 12-month high of $26.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.33 and its 200-day moving average is $21.86.

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $204.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.94 million. Analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.77%.

FHB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on First Hawaiian from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on First Hawaiian from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on First Hawaiian from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $24.67.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

