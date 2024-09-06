First National Trust Co Acquires 119 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Brio Consultants LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 21,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 335,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,281,000 after acquiring an additional 28,241 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 91,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,108,000 after acquiring an additional 19,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $101.06 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $101.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.08 and a 200-day moving average of $97.63.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

