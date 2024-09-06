First National Trust Co Acquires New Holdings in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD)

First National Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clarity Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,089,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,274,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,399,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at about $767,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors stock opened at $97.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.49. ProShares Ultra Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $32.13 and a 52 week high of $170.13.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

