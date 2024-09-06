First National Trust Co Boosts Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

First National Trust Co increased its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 88.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,338 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RDA Financial Network bought a new position in DraftKings during the first quarter worth about $232,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in DraftKings during the first quarter worth about $31,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in DraftKings during the first quarter worth about $297,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in DraftKings by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 224,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,917,000 after purchasing an additional 129,294 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in DraftKings by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 58,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total value of $6,144,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,699,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,938,316.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total value of $6,144,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,699,815 shares in the company, valued at $82,938,316.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry Sloan sold 250,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $9,537,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,537,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,470,537 shares of company stock valued at $54,321,570 over the last three months. 51.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DraftKings Trading Up 4.2 %

DKNG stock opened at $35.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $25.73 and a one year high of $49.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.79. The company has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a PE ratio of -30.28 and a beta of 1.80.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.13. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DraftKings

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.