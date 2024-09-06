First National Trust Co Boosts Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

First National Trust Co boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 197.0% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 352.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $109.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.01. The stock has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.74 and a fifty-two week high of $109.61.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.