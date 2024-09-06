First National Trust Co Decreases Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

First National Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 902 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 70 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total transaction of $181,264.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,979.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total transaction of $181,264.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,979.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total transaction of $922,151.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,010,264.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,033 shares of company stock valued at $3,095,820. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Baird R W upgraded shares of The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $393.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.86.

The Cigna Group Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $355.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $253.95 and a 52 week high of $370.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $340.15 and its 200 day moving average is $343.51. The company has a market cap of $100.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.52.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $60.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

