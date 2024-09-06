First National Trust Co Has $249,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

First National Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

VSS stock opened at $120.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.69 and its 200 day moving average is $117.66. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $99.03 and a 52 week high of $123.90.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

