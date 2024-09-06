First National Trust Co Has $347,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

First National Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCLT. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2,134.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,379,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,546,000 after buying an additional 1,317,500 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5,772.8% in the 1st quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 387,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,309,000 after purchasing an additional 380,832 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 844,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,692,000 after purchasing an additional 339,978 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,175,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $326,671,000 after purchasing an additional 302,950 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 395.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 332,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,650,000 after purchasing an additional 265,327 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCLT opened at $80.84 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $67.47 and a 52-week high of $81.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.99.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.3255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

