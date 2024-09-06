First National Trust Co Lowers Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

First National Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,929 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,909 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 577,731 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $80,495,000 after buying an additional 6,135 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.1% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,273 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 111.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 227,036 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,633,000 after buying an additional 119,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.8% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 24,787 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total transaction of $350,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,660,634.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total transaction of $350,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,660,634.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $211,515.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,078.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,070 shares of company stock valued at $3,963,638. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 0.8 %

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $145.91 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.47 and a 52-week high of $153.51. The stock has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.55 and its 200 day moving average is $137.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.28.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

