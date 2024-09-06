First National Trust Co Purchases 3,000 Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

First National Trust Co grew its position in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 71.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,299,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,885,000 after purchasing an additional 30,053 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 33.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 974,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,137,000 after purchasing an additional 246,217 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 729,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,485,000 after purchasing an additional 64,672 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 543,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,085,000 after acquiring an additional 16,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,920,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537 shares during the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warrior Met Coal Price Performance

Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $53.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.43 and its 200 day moving average is $63.19. The company has a quick ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $75.53.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $396.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.91 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 22.71%. Warrior Met Coal's revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is 3.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HCC shares. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 23,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $1,739,572.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 340,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,587,447.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $750,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,629,550.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 23,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $1,739,572.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,587,447.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

