First National Trust Co Reduces Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

First National Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFUS. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $69,000. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $85,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

DFUS stock opened at $59.47 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $44.39 and a one year high of $61.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.56. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

