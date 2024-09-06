First National Trust Co Reduces Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

First National Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on PKG. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.50.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

PKG opened at $203.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $193.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.11. The stock has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.77. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $143.82 and a 1 year high of $210.11.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,177,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,077,128.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 5,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,057,752.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,539 shares in the company, valued at $5,012,794.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,177,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,077,128.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.