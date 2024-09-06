First National Trust Co Sells 301 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

First National Trust Co lessened its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.
Carrier Global Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $69.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $73.06. The company has a market cap of $62.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.37.
Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global
In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $4,026,758.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,652,910.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CARR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.62.
Carrier Global Company Profile
Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.
