First National Trust Co Sells 937 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

First National Trust Co cut its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,602 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 937 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in HP were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,471,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of HP by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,151 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter worth $498,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in HP by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,683 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,263 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on HPQ. Loop Capital dropped their target price on HP from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on HP from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on HP from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on HP from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.55.

HP Stock Performance

HP stock opened at $34.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.09. HP Inc. has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $39.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.45 and a 200 day moving average of $32.62.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.37 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 266.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a $0.2756 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. HP’s payout ratio is 37.16%.

HP declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer maker to reacquire up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $6,251,977.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,676 shares in the company, valued at $2,335,450.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

