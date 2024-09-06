First National Trust Co Trims Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

First National Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 21,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Well Done LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 25,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Fairman Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 8,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $44.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.17. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $45.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

