First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Hits New 52-Week High at $25.13

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.13 and last traded at $25.06, with a volume of 39132 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.01.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.57.

Institutional Trading of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000.

About First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

