FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 68,155,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,498,567,000 after buying an additional 18,853,983 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,307,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,034 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,454,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,637,000 after acquiring an additional 590,815 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 63.4% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,328,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,295,000 after purchasing an additional 515,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,933,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FE opened at $44.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.44. FirstEnergy has a 52 week low of $32.18 and a 52 week high of $44.97. The firm has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 97.70%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

