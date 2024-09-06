Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 39.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,720,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,147,305,000 after acquiring an additional 417,459 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,840,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,011,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,078 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $960,592,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $927,298,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $900,674,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Fiserv from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BTIG Research began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fiserv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $154.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.32.

Fiserv stock opened at $172.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.84. The stock has a market cap of $100.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.93. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $175.47.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total value of $3,563,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,304,390.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,764,211.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total value of $3,563,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,304,390.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,690 shares of company stock valued at $14,833,215. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

