Flow Beverage (OTC:FLWBF) Shares Down 2.1%

Flow Beverage Corp. (OTC:FLWBF – Get Free Report) fell 2.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 20,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.
Flow Beverage Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.14.
Flow Beverage Company Profile
Flow Beverage Corp. engages in the developing, marketing, selling, and distributing natural alkaline spring water-based beverages under the Flow brand name in Canada and the United States. It offers co-packing services. The company's spring water available in organic and natural flavours, such as blackberry+hibiscus, strawberry+rose, cucumber+mint, watermelon, grapefruit, cucumber, peach+blueberry, blood orange, meyer lemon, and pomegranate, as well as vitamin-infused water comprising elderberry, citrus, cherry, strawberry+kiwi, and raspberry+lemon.
