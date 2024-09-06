Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Receives $139.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $139.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Councilmark Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,994,000. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 29.6% during the second quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 24,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 250,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,640,000 after buying an additional 5,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the fourth quarter worth approximately $875,000.

Shares of FMX opened at $102.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.94. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a fifty-two week low of $99.24 and a fifty-two week high of $143.43.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 3.75%. As a group, analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th were issued a $1.0206 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.74. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.36%.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

