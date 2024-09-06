Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Receives $139.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $139.50.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FMX
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fomento Económico Mexicano
Fomento Económico Mexicano Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of FMX opened at $102.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.94. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a fifty-two week low of $99.24 and a fifty-two week high of $143.43.
Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 3.75%. As a group, analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.
Fomento Económico Mexicano Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th were issued a $1.0206 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.74. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.36%.
About Fomento Económico Mexicano
Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Fomento Económico Mexicano
- What is a Dividend King?
- Emerging Markets: What They Are and Why They Matter
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Recession or Not, These 3 Stocks Are Winners
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Why NVIDIA Is More of a Screaming Buy Than Ever
Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.