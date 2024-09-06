Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $76.77

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $76.77 and traded as high as $77.21. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $77.21, with a volume of 180 shares.

Formula Systems (1985) Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $667.68 million during the quarter.

Formula Systems (1985) Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Formula Systems (1985)

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from Formula Systems (1985)’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Formula Systems (1985)’s payout ratio is presently 21.09%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Formula Systems (1985) stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 808,061 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,581,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned 5.27% of Formula Systems (1985) at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 34.76% of the company’s stock.

Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.

