Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIOP) Shares Down 2.4%

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.40 and last traded at $6.40. Approximately 27,323 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 16,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.56.

Fortress Biotech Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.41 and a 200 day moving average of $13.36.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops dermatology, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology products in the United States. The company markets dermatology products, such as Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne; Amzeeq for severe acne vulgaris; Zilxi, a topical foam; Exelderm cream and solution for topical use; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Luxamend; sulconazole nitrate cream and solution for tinea cruris and tinea corporis; and doxycycline hyclate tablet.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.