Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.00.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Forward Air in a report on Monday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Forward Air from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Forward Air Trading Down 5.0 %
NASDAQ FWRD opened at $31.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $841.26 million, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Forward Air has a one year low of $11.21 and a one year high of $79.51.
Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported ($23.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($23.11). The company had revenue of $643.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.92 million. Forward Air had a negative net margin of 30.77% and a negative return on equity of 79.11%. The business’s revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Research analysts expect that Forward Air will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Forward Air Company Profile
Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.
