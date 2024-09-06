Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Forward Air in a report on Monday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Forward Air from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Get Forward Air alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Forward Air

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Forward Air Trading Down 5.0 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWRD. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Forward Air by 413.5% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 837 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Forward Air by 116,200.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Forward Air during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FWRD opened at $31.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $841.26 million, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Forward Air has a one year low of $11.21 and a one year high of $79.51.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported ($23.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($23.11). The company had revenue of $643.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.92 million. Forward Air had a negative net margin of 30.77% and a negative return on equity of 79.11%. The business’s revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Research analysts expect that Forward Air will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Forward Air Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.