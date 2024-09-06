Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 10,115 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,115 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. VERITY Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 22,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 30,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 98.1% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 207,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,440,000 after buying an additional 102,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.2% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 47,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after buying an additional 9,212 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHZ stock opened at $47.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.50 and a 200-day moving average of $45.84. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $47.44.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

