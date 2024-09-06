Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,036 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 371.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $192.51 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $149.67 and a 12-month high of $196.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $188.35 and a 200 day moving average of $182.81.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.