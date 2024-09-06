Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 13,660 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 62.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,660 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 76,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 434.8% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $66,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000.

Shares of SCHR opened at $50.52 on Friday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.03 and a fifty-two week high of $50.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.67 and a 200 day moving average of $48.96.

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

