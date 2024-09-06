Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 13,700 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $757,276,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in CSX by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,807,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,246,893,000 after acquiring an additional 9,914,656 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in CSX by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 40,353,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,399,104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041,679 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,430,000. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of CSX in the first quarter worth approximately $126,089,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $34.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $29.03 and a 12 month high of $40.12. The company has a market cap of $66.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.20.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 24.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

CSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of CSX to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.80.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

