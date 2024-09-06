Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,736 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 3,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $2,565,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DUK. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.92.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $116.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.18 and a 200-day moving average of $101.93. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.06 and a 52-week high of $118.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.16. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 105.03%.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $61,365.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,617.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.