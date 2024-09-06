Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 47,255 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 287.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,255 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in U. Norges Bank bought a new position in Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at $379,180,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 426.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,872,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,193,000 after acquiring an additional 6,376,034 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Unity Software by 510.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,181,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,658,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004,655 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Unity Software by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,326,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,909,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Stock Performance

Shares of U opened at $17.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Unity Software Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $43.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 2.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $449.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.37 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 38.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Unity Software from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unity Software

In other news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 1,506 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $25,195.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 409,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,851,604.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 5,472 shares of company stock worth $90,871 over the last ninety days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

